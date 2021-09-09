Artist exhibits through Sept. 24

The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host Sun Prairie artist Gail McCoy's exhibit “Nature Images Renewed: Magazine Pages Become Fine Art!” The exhibit is available for in-person viewing from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday through Sept. 24.

McCoy’s artwork features cranes as the universal symbol of peace, hope, and healing. She repurposes National Geographic magazines to offer an artistic view of nature. "I alter the ink on the magazines with the liquid of orange peels. The acid causes the ink to abstract on the page. This paper is then cut and assembled to create a paper collage. I also paint watercolor on acid-free white tissue paper for another texture used for horizon lines"