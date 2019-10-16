Artist reception planned

Local photographer Larry Holak will share “Nature’s Textures,” images of the natural world in the lobby of Tivoli, located at Divine Savior Healthcare through December. Portage Center for the Arts will host a Meet the Artist from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Tivoli, 2805 Hunters Trail in Portage. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
