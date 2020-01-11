Artist reception set for exhibit

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Brian Schuetz will exhibit a collection of his work entitled "The Wisconsin Landscape" through March in the lobby of Tivoli, at Divine Savior Healthcare, 2805 Hunters Trail, Portage. The public can meet the artist at a reception from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Tivoli.

Born and raised in Wisconsin Rapids, Schuetz started painting at 14. He received a degree in graphic design from Madison College in 1995, has been a professional designer for more than 20 years, and has received many awards. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.