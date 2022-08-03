 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Artist reception set for Friday

Mukwonago artist Matt Miller, right, and his father Bob Miller, put the final touches on the exhibit at Portage Center for the Arts. An opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday. The reception and gallery are free and open to the public.

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host an in-person exhibit for Mukwonago artist Matt Miller's “Impressions” through Aug. 26 at the Drury Gallery.

An opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday. The reception and gallery are free and open to the public. The exhibit is open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

"My inspiration as an artist comes from many places. I started painting when I was young with my mother, Charlotte Fung Miller, who is trained in classical Chinese brush painting. I was also always inspired by western and European art, and my style became a mixture of Chinese brush painting and western landscape art...using vibrant natural colors and light [to create landscapes in oil," Miller said. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

