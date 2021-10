The 28th annual Fall Art Tour shifts back to an in-person tour, with mandatory safety precautions in place, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 15-17. This three-day, self-guided tour provides access to some of Wisconsin’s best-known artisans as they open their studios in Mineral Point, Baraboo, Spring Green, and Dodgeville to the public.