Artists, poets, florists sought

Art that Blooms features original artwork by area artists with fresh floral arrangements and poetry inspired by each individual work of art. This multi-sensory event comes together with an opening reception from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 5 in the Drury Gallery at the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St. The event is free and open to the public.

Adult artists interested in participating should submit one piece of original art by digital image via email or CD, along with an application form available at portagecenterforthearts.com or in the office. Only 24 entries will be accepted on a first-come basis. Deadline for artwork submission is 3 p.m. March 14 or when filled. Approved artwork can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, or by prior arrangement at PCA.

Poets may stop at PCA anytime beginning March 25 to choose an inspiration piece. Images of artwork can be viewed in the office or borrowed on CD. Up to three submissions per person may be dropped off, mailed, or emailed. Student entries welcome. Deadline for poetry submission is May 2. Poets may read their poems aloud at the opening reception.