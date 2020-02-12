Artists receive awards at exhibit

On Jan. 30, awards were given for the fourth Biennial Wings & Water exhibit at the River Arts Center Gallery. This exhibit was created out of a nationwide call for artists seeking artwork that explores concepts of wings and/or water. River Arts Inc. received hundreds of submissions and accepted 49 artists from 14 states to be represented.

The award for “Best of Show” was given to Florida artist Mel Sarbey’s piece “Going for the Krill.” Second-place went to “Zeus as a Swan” by Deana Bada Maloney of Downers Grove, Illinois. People’s Choice award went to “Barn Swallows over the Farmer’s Field” by Nancy Cox of Black Earth and the Honorable Mentions went to "Two Feet Below" by Gloria Chadwick of El Cajon, California, and “Dressed Only in my Robe" by Sharon Wright of Elgin, Illinois.

The fourth Biennial Wings & Water will be on display from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays until March 20 at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. The exhibit features a variety of media including glass, fiber, oil paintings, watercolor, photography,colored pencil, jewelry, and more.

For more information and appointments, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org.