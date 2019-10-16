Fifty-five artists will open their private studios to the public to see technical and creative demonstrations and purchase art during the self-guided driving tour of southwestern Wisconsin as part of the 26th annual Fall Art Tour.
The 60-mile route connecting Mineral Point, Dodgeville, Spring Green, and Baraboo is the largest and longest-established event of its kind in the Midwest. The studios and galleries will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20.
The artists participating include painters, potters, jewelers, woodworkers, sculptors, and mixed-media, fiber, paper, metal, and glass artists.
For complete information, maps, GPS coordinates, and dining and lodging information, visit fallarttour.com. Free brochures and maps are available in advance by contacting Tour Headquarters at No Rules Gallery in Spring Green at 608-588-7509, Johnston Gallery in Mineral Point at 608-987-3787 or Cornerstone Gallery in Baraboo at 608-356-7805.
