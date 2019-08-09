{{featured_button_text}}

Artists to exhibit at wine bar

Arte Di Amici is a salute to Baraboo and Sauk County artists running through Sept. 2 at Con Amici, 126 Third St., Baraboo.

This limited edition art show includes painting, photography and multimedia art from local artists, including Laura Annis, Guntis Apse, Frances Auld, Achali Cochrane, B. Didrickson, Karli Didrickson, Anne Horjus, Kyle Lane, Laura McArthur, Nancy Pedelstien, Beth Perche, Todd Persche, John Swamy, Mark Tully and a few more.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.