Artists to exhibit at wine bar
Arte Di Amici is a salute to Baraboo and Sauk County artists running through Sept. 2 at Con Amici, 126 Third St., Baraboo.
This limited edition art show includes painting, photography and multimedia art from local artists, including Laura Annis, Guntis Apse, Frances Auld, Achali Cochrane, B. Didrickson, Karli Didrickson, Anne Horjus, Kyle Lane, Laura McArthur, Nancy Pedelstien, Beth Perche, Todd Persche, John Swamy, Mark Tully and a few more.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)