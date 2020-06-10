ArtJune cancelled, sidewalk art contest offered

The Sauk County Art Association's ArtJune Art Fair scheduled for June 20 has been canceled but Sauk County families are invited to create chalk art "masterpieces" on their sidewalks and driveways that day. Take a photo of the artwork and post it at facebook.com/events/286507379034982. Facebook friends and fans will be asked to view and "like" their favorites. The ArtJune-Chalk on the Walk photo with the most likes will be awarded a ribbon and a local gift certificate. Three certificates and ribbons will be awarded.