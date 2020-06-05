ArtJune cancelled, sidewalk art contest offered
ArtJune cancelled, sidewalk art contest offered

The Sauk County Art Association's ArtJune Art Fair scheduled for June 20 has been canceled but Sauk County families are invited to create chalk art "masterpieces" on their sidewalks and driveways that day. Take a photo of the artwork and post it at facebook.com/events/286507379034982. Facebook friends and fans will be asked to view and "like" their favorites. The ArtJune-Chalk on the Walk photo with the most likes will be awarded a ribbon and a local gift certificate. Three certificates and ribbons will be awarded.

A limited amount of free chalk packs will be available through the SCAA. To request free chalk, send a message through the ArtJune Facebook page. Chalk pick up will be from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 19 at the table in front of Art on Oak Gallery, 612 Oak St., Baraboo. Rain date is June 21.

