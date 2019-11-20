Reedsburg ArtsLink is recruiting instructors for its summer 2020, youth arts programming for instructors that have creative skill or cultural knowledge and would like to share with kids ages 7-14. Artslink offers general guidelines, instructors are free to design classes to their specifications including class size, hours and fees. Teaching experience is helpful but not required. All promotions are handled through Reedsburg ArtsLink with support from the city of Reedsburg Parks and Recreation Department. The deadline for instructor proposals is Dec. 31.
Suggested classes include theater/acting, photography, drawing/painting, storytelling, creative writing, music/performance, dance/movement and fine crafts including needle work, cake decorating and sewing. Classes that integrate foreign language learning, knitting in Spanish, and other cross-cultural learning opportunities are encouraged. Creative ideas are inspired and all reasonable instructor proposals will be considered.
For guidelines and applications, call 608-393-2795, or email reedsburgartslink@gmail.com.
