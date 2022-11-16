 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ascend acquires Fuchs Trucking

ATLANTA, GA — Ascend LLC has acquired Fuchs Trucking LLC of Sauk City, according to a Nov. 7 press release. The acquisition of Fuchs offers its customers additional capacity and services and deepens Ascend’s footprint in the upper Midwest. Fuchs is the fourth transportation company acquired by Ascend since its launch in January 2022.

“Fuchs’ geographic footprint and focus on the customer makes them a perfect complement to the Ascend network. We will continue to acquire regional truckload companies that align well with Ascend, layering in our technology and driver-friendly routes and policies while strengthening the network density. Ascend continues to become a carrier of choice for its growing customer and driver base across the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions as a result of our expanding, robust and reliable services,” said Michael McLary, Ascend CEO.

“Together we will be best able to serve the rising complexity of our customers’ supply chains. We look forward to growing together with Ascend and creating additional jobs in the Sauk City,” said Jay Doescher, Fuchs president.

Doescher and one of his Fuchs partners will retain investment in the business, helping to maintain continuity.

For more information, visit ascend.net.

