Ask Us Anything: free webinar for families offered

How early is too early to have “the talk?” What defines consent? What exactly should parents say to their kids while engaging them in dialogue about their sexual health?

Having conversations about sexual health may be a little awkward or uncomfortable for parents and their children- but Healthfirst, Public Health Sauk County, and Wisconsin PATCH are hoping to make this easier through the free educational webinar, “The Birds and the Bees 2: Ask Us Anything,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 10.

Topics for the webinar will be based on questions submitted by participants prior to the webinar. Participants are given the option to submit a question when they register, and the responses will be kept anonymous. After the webinar, those that attend and complete the post-event survey will receive a free $10 gas card - valid for U.S. mailing addresses; limit one per household.

“We previously hosted a webinar titled “The Birds and the Bees: Let’s Talk, Sauk,” which was centered on STI education, HPV vaccines, teen confidentiality, and healthy relationships. Survey results from that webinar indicated that parents and teens in our community would like to learn more about how to have conversations about sexual health in a format that is more interactive,” said Jessie Phalen, nurse manager at Public Health Sauk County. “We are hoping this webinar will address this feedback and provide a comfortable space for local families to get some of their questions answered. Talking with your child about sex is important to help them develop healthy attitudes toward sex and to learn responsible sexual behavior. Plus, openly discussing sex with your child will enable you to provide accurate information.”

To register, visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth.