Aspirus Divine Savior Emergency Medical Services changes name

As part of system unification with Aspirus Health System, the Aspirus Divine Savior Emergency Medical Service has changed its name to Aspirus MedEvac. All medical records and invoicing systems now reflect the new name.

“The Aspirus MedEvac emergency transport service is still based at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage”, said Cody Doucette, MedEvac manager at the Portage base. “While our name has changed, the same paramedic crews continue to provide the excellent high-quality emergency and 911 service our community has come to expect.”

Aspirus MedEvac provides interfacility hospital transports and emergency 911 service to the city of Portage and the towns of Caledonia, Fort Winnebago, Lewiston, and Pacific in Columbia County. There will be no changes to existing community service offerings or downgrading of level of service with the name change.

“Currently, the majority of the Aspirus MedEvac Portage-based crew members are paramedic level staff. Plans are in place for existing crew to receive additional training to increase their certification to critical care paramedic, providing a higher level of care for the community,” said Jason Keffeler, Aspirus MedEvac system director.