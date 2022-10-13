 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aspirus Divine Savior recognized for efforts to reduce blood pressure

Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinic has been recognized by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association for its commitment to improving blood pressure control rates, earning silver level recognition as part of the Target: BPinitiative.

The Silver Award recognizes practices that have demonstrated a commitment to improving blood pressure control through measurement accuracy. Aspirus Divine Savior was one of 13 health care facilities in Wisconsin to receive the silver level recognition.

“High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a leading risk factor for heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease and dementia as well as preventable death in the U.S.,” said Aspirus Portage Clinic Family Medicine Physician Dr. Susan Kreckman. “The good news is it can often be prevented or managed if diagnosed and treated properly.”

“Addressing blood pressure management is key for better cardiovascular health – and critical today, when heart disease and stroke continue to be leading causes of death for adults in the U.S.,” said Dr. Walter Kao, a cardiologist at Aspirus Divine Savior.

For more information, visit aspirus.org.

