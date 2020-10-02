Aspirus further limiting visitors at all locations

Aspirus is re-instating tighter visitor restrictions at its locations across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to minimize the spread of respiratory infections like COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Aspirus’ temporary visitor restrictions, which will be fully implemented before the weekend, apply to both inpatient and outpatient settings to protect patients, staff and community members.
Until further notice, visitors will not be allowed with the following exceptions:
- Clinics – One adult support person allowed for patients with specific caregiving needs.
- Compassionate care – Visitation not restricted during end-of-life situations but may be managed at the discretion of the care team.
- COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and in end-of-life situations.
- Inpatient areas – One adult health care decision maker or support person for patients with specific caregiving needs.
- Labor and delivery patients – Birth mother and one support person.
- Outpatient treatment centers like dialysis and oncology – One adult support person.
- Patients younger than 18 years – Two primary adult support persons.
- Surgery/procedure patients – One adult support person, recommended to wait in vehicle or designated location.
Nursing Home/Assisted Living residents
No visitors at any of the locations, including Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, however family members with special circumstances are encouraged to call to discuss.
All approved visitors are required to wear a facemask at all times.
Visitors and community members are encouraged to follow safety recommendations, including wearing a mask, physical distancing and staying home when ill.
For more information, visit aspirus.org.
