Aspirus Health updates visitor guidelines

Aspirus Health updated its visitor guidelines for the emergency departments to allow one adult visitor or support person, per adult patient, and two for pediatric patients.

All other care settings continue to allow two adult visitors or support people at a time, per patient with the following exceptions:

Compassionate care exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations.

COVID-19 patients, visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes, Aspirus locations follow the state regulations for visitation. Visitors and families are advised to call the facility directly to discuss.

Approved visitors in all care settings are required to wear a facemask, socially distance and be screened upon entering Aspirus facilities.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations can be made through the MyAspirus app or at myaspirus.org. No need to be an existing Aspirus patient to create an account. The Call Center also is available at 1-844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454 to schedule appointments and address questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and vaccines.