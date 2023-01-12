 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aspirus hosts blood drive

Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital will host a blood drive for the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Suite 100, 2817 New Pinery Road in Portage. Donations appointments can be made online at go.wiscnews.com/aspirus.blood.drive or call 715-842-0761.

