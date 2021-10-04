 Skip to main content
Aspirus offers COVID-19 booster vaccinations
Aspirus has begun scheduling COVID-19 vaccine booster doses as approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Recommendations are expected in the coming weeks on potential booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Booster doses are authorized for those who got both doses of Pfizer at least six months ago and are at higher risk for getting or spreading COVID-19. Those who should get a booster dose are 65 years or older, live in a long-term care setting or are 50-64 years who have certain underlying medical conditions.

Guidelines also offer a booster dose for individuals 18-49 years with certain underlying medical conditions and those 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they work or live, like health care and correctional facilities. 

Individuals who are immunocompromised are eligible to receive a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, depending on the series they initially received. Third doses are different than boosters and are only approved for those who are immunocompromised. For additional details and definitions, visit aspirus.org/covid19.

The flu vaccine will also be available for anyone interested at the time of the appointment.

Schedule appointments through the MyAspirus app or patient portal at myaspirus.org, call 608-745-6490.

