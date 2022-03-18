Aspirus offers new paid CNA training program

Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital has partnered with Madison Area Technical College to offer a paid Certified Nursing Assistant Training Program.

The accelerated program allows participants to receive the education and experience needed with added financial support to help guarantee success.

When accepted into the program, participants receive paid tuition, course materials, scrubs and a stipend that will allow them to dedicate full-time attention to training for their new career.

“Because CNA’s play such a critical part of quality healthcare, Aspirus sees this as an investment in the health of our community,” said Jenna Schwabe, Aspirus talent delivery partner. “CNA’s do such meaningful work, interacting directly with patients and aiding them with daily living activities.”

Class enrollment is planned monthly and limited to eight individuals per session. Once an individual has completed classes, a clinical rotation at ADS or Aspirus Tivoli Community and certification exams, they will be offered a full-or-part-time CNA position within the Aspirus system.

For more information, visit aspirus.org/cna or email Jenna Schwabe at jenna.schwabe@aspirus.org.