Assembly to honor former State Rep. Goetsch

MADISON — On Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Assembly will take up Assembly Resolution 22, authored by Rep. Mark Born (R- Beaver Dam), honoring the life and public service of former Wisconsin State Rep. Robert “Bob” Goetsch.

“Bob had a heart for public service, serving his country and his community in a number of roles throughout his life,” Rep. Born said. “I am grateful to be recognizing his legacy in the Assembly this week,” said Born.

Goetsch was born and raised in Dodge County, where he later served as a supervisor in the town of Oak Grove from 1971-1983, including as chairman of the board from 1975-1983, and as a member of the Dodge County Board from 1972-1984.

He was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1982 and continued representing his community in Madison through 2001. While in the Assembly, he worked on several committees, including those on Ways and Means, Urban and Local Affairs, Children and Families, and Criminal Justice, of which he was chair.

He served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1954-1956, was a farmer and active member of the American Legion and Elks Club.