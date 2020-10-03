Assistance with Medicare plan reviews available

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 7, it is the time to review and change Part C, Advantage Plan, or Part D prescription drug plans for 2021. For most, this is the only time of year changes can be made. Changes to all Part C and Part D plans and means costs and coverage for drugs could change. So a different company may offer better coverage for the same medications. The Annual Notice of Change will explain how individual plans are changing. Medicare supplement – Medigap – and SeniorCare policies are not affected by this enrollment period.