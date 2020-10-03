 Skip to main content
Assistance with Medicare plan reviews available
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 7, it is the time to review and change Part C, Advantage Plan, or Part D prescription drug plans for 2021. For most, this is the only time of year changes can be made. Changes to all Part C and Part D plans and means costs and coverage for drugs could change. So a different company may offer better coverage for the same medications. The Annual Notice of Change will explain how individual plans are changing. Medicare supplement – Medigap – and SeniorCare policies are not affected by this enrollment period.

Benefit specialists at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County can assist with unbiased information on what Medicare plans are available. Due to COVID-19, in-person appointments will be on a limited basis. Plan comparison information will be provided by mail. For more information or assistance, call 920-386-3580, 800-924-6407, or email hsagingunit@co.dodge.wi.us for a Medicare Packet. Return it to the ADRC by Nov. 20.

The Medicare Plan Finder no longer saves drug list and pharmacy choices without a “MyMedicare” account, so one will need to be created with a username, password, and secret question. An instructional video is available at co.dodge.wi.gov/government/departments-a-d/aging-and-disability-resource-center/benefit-specialists/medicare.

