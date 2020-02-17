3 at Blystone Towing earn awards for courage

Craig Blystone, Max Rolfe and Erin Erickson of Blystone Towing in Portage, have received the prestigious American Towman Commendation for courageous professionalism shown on the job, under fire, when a human life hung in the balance.

The commendation for all three reads, "For Courage Under Fire." Only 16 people were nominated for the prestigious award.

The accident recovery took place in the middle of the polar vortex freezing cold on Jan. 21, 2019, when multiple agencies responded to a car underwater in the Baraboo River. A female driver in a minivan was underwater for an unknown amount of time. Time from dispatched call to getting the woman out of the van was less than 17 minutes.

The Commendation was presented by American Towman Magazine during Festival Night, Dec. 7, at the Sheraton Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Festival Night is part of the

American Towman Exposition- the world's largest trade show and convention for emergency road service providers.

For more information, call Craig Blystone at 608-742-4228.