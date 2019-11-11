A new AT&T store has opened in Beaver Dam to meet the growing needs of local customers. The store will bring options for the latest devices and accessories, along with premier wireless and entertainment services.
The new store, owned and operated by Mobily, is about 1,650 square feet and is located at 106 Frances Lane in Beaver Dam. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
