ATC to install bird diverters

Beginning the week of March 1, American Transmission Co. will install more than 1,800 bird diverters on the wires of five transmission lines in Columbia, Dane, Sauk, Waupaca and Waushara counties.

Using a light-duty helicopter, ATC’s construction partner M.J. Electric, LLC will install the bird diverters to help keep birds safe while also ensuring the reliability of the transmission system.

“The diverters increase visibility of the wires and help protect birds from contacting the transmission lines while in flight,” said Michael Warwick, ATC senior environmental project manager. “Most of the diverters will be installed over or adjacent to wetlands and bodies of water to help protect larger, heavy-bodied species that do not maneuver easily such as geese, swans, pelicans, cranes and other waterfowl.”

Diverters will be installed in the following Columbia County locations along portions of a 138,000-volt line east of Portage:

Within a wetland area east of County Road F and west of County Road EE

Over a wetland northwest of the intersection of Military and Quarry Roads

Within the Becker Waterfowl Production Area near Highway 22

Across the Fox River, north of Pardeeville and west of State Highway 44