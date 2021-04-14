 Skip to main content
Athletes sell discount Kalahari passes to raise funds
Reach out to, from left, Megan Jones, Jace Knetter, and Nicholas Sabey, representatives of the baseball and track and field high school team and their teammates to purchase discounted Kalahari passes.

 MARGARET FRASER Contributed

Spring Sports and the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation team up to raise money for their programs and scholarships in the Wisconsin Dells School District.

Athletes are selling Kalahari Resort Waterpark and Theme Park All-Day Combo Passes with a retail value of $59, for $20.

Reach out to Megan Jones, Jace Knetter, and Nicholas Sabey, representatives of the baseball and track and field high school team and their teammates to purchase the passes. Passes also are available from the WDEF administrator at 608-254-5476.

