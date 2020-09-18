Atkinson exhibits photos in Portage

Aaron Atkinson is exhibiting a collection of his photography, “Barns and Beyond,” from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday until Sept. 25, at the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., entrance is on Adams Street side. Facial coverings and capacity limits apply. Atkinson was born and raised in Portage and, as an auctioneer, travels extensively throughout Wisconsin and Illinois taking his camera everywhere he goes, in a car or on a bike, to find those special shots that everyone can relate to. A virtual gallery of Atkinson's photography can also be viewed at portagecenterforthearts.com.