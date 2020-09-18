 Skip to main content
Atkinson exhibits photos in Portage
Aaron Atkinson will exhibit a collection of his photography, “Barns and Beyond,” at the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts through Sept. 25

Aaron Atkinson is exhibiting a collection of his photography, “Barns and Beyond,” from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday until Sept. 25, at the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., entrance is on Adams Street side. Facial coverings and capacity limits apply. Atkinson was born and raised in Portage and, as an auctioneer, travels extensively throughout Wisconsin and Illinois taking his camera everywhere he goes, in a car or on a bike, to find those special shots that everyone can relate to. A virtual gallery of Atkinson's photography can also be viewed at portagecenterforthearts.com.

