100 attend Founder's Day picnic

The Sauk County Historical Society held its annual Founders' Day Picnic on June 18 in the historic Henry Ringling barn on the farm of Roy and Lois Luther in rural Fairfield. More than 100 people attended the event in the 1916 barn built by the youngest of the seven Ringling brothers. The keynote speaker was Dr. George Archibald, co-founder of the International Crane Foundation, who spoke about the history of ICF and the current building project. The historical society turned 114-years-old in June and still continues its mission to collect, preserve and share Sauk County History.
