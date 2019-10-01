United Country Hamele Auction & Realty has joined with four partner offices in the Midwest to form United Country Midwest Lifestyle Properties, effective Oct. 1. The auction service will serve clients of United Country Midwest Lifestyle Properties clients, under the name Hamele Auction Services.
United Country Midwest Lifestyle Properties serves buyers and sellers of recreational, rural, and residential properties in Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. The new brand combines three names well-known in their respective regions, United Country Badgerland Auction & Realty with offices in Richland Center and Oconomowoc; United Country Summit Realty Group LLC, Holmen; and United Country Hamele Auction & Realty, Portage and Adams offices. Together, this group has become the No. 1 United Country franchise in the United States, by sales volume, in August.
“Our same team is still here, doing what we love, and serving the Central Wisconsin area as we always have,” said Jason Syens, rural property specialist at the Portage office. “The name and logo are changing so that people can recognize us across a larger region, but that’s it. We’re still the ‘stop at nothing so you can have everything’ real estate agency, creating new stories of legendary service every week.”
Midwest Lifestyle Properties will continue to partner with Hamele Auction Services to offer turnkey auction services for real estate and personal property.
