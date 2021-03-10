Audio is always free at Reedsburg Public Library

Audiobooks on CD are popular with library customers who enjoy listening while doing chores at home, crafting, exercising or on long road trips. In the library, these titles are arranged alphabetically by the author’s last name. Interfiled with the CDs are digital audio players that contain a novel on a single 2-inch by 3-inch mp3 player. Users of DAPs need headphones to listen, and tend to like them for their portability. A DAP can also be used in a vehicle with an adapter. The library’s music CD collection is also appreciated by those looking for not only popular music, but music from different countries or genres, and even sound effects.

Reading and listening come together in the library’s collection of “Bookpacks” a product of the Playaway Digital Audioplayer brand. In Bookpacks, the digital audio player is packaged with the book so that users may listen as they read. The library owns several of these for middle grade readers. Younger children may enjoy the large collection of CD and picture books sets owned by the library, a modern day equivalent of the “Read Along” book and 45 rpm record sets of yesteryear. The concept is taken one step further in the library’s new “Wonderbooks” where digital audio player equipment is discreetly installed in the cover of a picture book.

For more information, assistance with placing holds, scheduling curbside pick-up, or to come in and browse the collections, call the library at 768-READ (7323), visit reedsburglibrary.org or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.