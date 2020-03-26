Auditions for 'Brigadoon' planned

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will hold auditions for the Lerner and Loewe musical “Brigadoon.” Auditions are open to all current high school students. Materials need to be completed and submitted by 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Audition materials, character list and other information can be found at bdact.org.

“Brigadoon” is the beloved Broadway and West End musical that inspired the classic MGM film, featuring such standards as “Almost Like Being in Love,” “Come to Me, Bend To Me,” and “Heather on the Hill,” “Brigadoon” is a timeless, romantic classic which vividly brings the mystery and magic of the Scottish highlands to life.

Performance dates are tentatively scheduled for June 18-28 at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., subject to change based on coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions.

For more information or questions, email the director, Mark at mdlefeber@gmail.com.