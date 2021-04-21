Auditions for high school musical set

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will produce an area high school musical and will host auditions for the 2012 revision of Stephen Schwartz's “Working” from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 or from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 6 at BDACT, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

Anyone currently in high school is welcome. The musical was nominated for six Tony awards and has new songs added by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Prepare a 1–2-minute song section from a Broadway song or something similar for the audition and download a monologue from “Working” at bdact.org. There will be a short choreography combo presented at the auditions.

Bring contact information, costume measurements, and conflict schedule. Performances are June 24-27. All shows will be live-streamed. For more information, visit bdact.org or email info@bdact.org.