Auditions for ‘Peter Pan’ planned

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, will host an open casting call for the Zona Gale Young People's Theatre Production of “Peter Pan” by Jon Jory from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, June 28-29 with callbacks as needed on July 1.

No preparation for the audition needed, just participate in movement, speaking, and acting exercises. Primarily casting is for ages 10-18, with a few roles for college students and adults and a young, small dancer, around age 6-8, to play Tinkerbelle. This role is a dancing/speaking role so prior performance experience would be beneficial. Contact director Beth Edmondson at bethedmondson310@gmail.com.

This adaptation of the classic story takes many twists and turns - travel to a steampunked Neverland where Peter, Wendy, and the Lost Boys battle a troupe of all-female pirates with the help of the island's native Druids. This coming of age story will focus on Wendy and Peter and their perspectives on growing up. The production will run Aug. 13-15 and 20-22.

Auditions, rehearsals, and performances will follow COVID-19 recommended guidelines including social distancing and masks.

For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com or call 608-742-5655, from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.