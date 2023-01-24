Auditions planned for new musical

Portage Area Community Theatre will hold auditions for its spring musical, "The Church Basement Ladies," at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Feb. 7, 8, 9 at the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St.

This family friendly musical by Jim Stowell is inspired by the humorous book "Growing Up Lutheran." Needed in the cast are four women and one man. To audition, please be prepared to sing a song - you can bring your own.

The show will be staged April 21-30 at PCA and is directed by Sheril Lannoye. PACT also needs volunteers behind the scenes to build sets, find props, and help in other ways. No experience is necessary. For more information, email pacttheatre@gmail.com.