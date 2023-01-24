 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auditions planned for new musical

  • 0

Portage Area Community Theatre will hold auditions for its spring musical, "The Church Basement Ladies," at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Feb. 7, 8, 9 at the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St.

This family friendly musical by Jim Stowell is inspired by the humorous book "Growing Up Lutheran." Needed in the cast are four women and one man. To audition, please be prepared to sing a song - you can bring your own.

The show will be staged April 21-30 at PCA and is directed by Sheril Lannoye. PACT also needs volunteers behind the scenes to build sets, find props, and help in other ways. No experience is necessary. For more information, email pacttheatre@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Erickson retires after 31 years

Erickson retires after 31 years

Tomah Health CEO Derek Daly, left, and hospital Medical Staff president Jeffrey Cavaness, M.D. presented Dr. Rod Erickson a recognition clock …

PETS OF WEEK: Kenya and Karen

PETS OF WEEK: Kenya and Karen

Kenya is about 1-year-old, large, mixed breed dog that came in as a stray with her three puppies. She’s been a wonderful mom to the pups, and …

Wisconsin Singers perform at BDHS

Wisconsin Singers perform at BDHS

The Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway caliber touring production, will take the stage for its 55th sea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News