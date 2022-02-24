Auditions planned for spring play

The Portage Area Community Theater presents “Miss Lulu Bett,” written by Portage native Zona Gale, at the Zona Gale Theatre at the Portage Center for the Arts, in honor of the 100th anniversary of her Pulitzer Prize for the play.

Auditions will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, March 1 and 3 at the PCA, 301 E. Cook St., Portage. Performances will be in mid-May. Three men, three women, one teen boy, one teen girl and one pre-teen girl are needed. If unable to attend the auditions, contact the director at ljrpicasso@gmail.com.