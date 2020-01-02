Auditions set for new play

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre will host auditions for “Death of a Salesman” by Arthur Miller from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 13 at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. Eight men and five women are needed to cast the production. For more information, call the director, Diane Lutz, at 920-344-2774 or dianegoedelutz@gmail.com . Scripts available at the Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St.

Show begins April 17, 2020, for two weekends. Many critics call this drama the best American play ever written, receiving The Pulitzer Prize, the Critics Circle Award, and Tony Awards. Lead roles, considered some of the most rewarding roles ever played on the American stage, include Willy, a 62-year-old salesman; Biff, Willy’s 34-year-old son: Happy, Biff’s 32-year-old brother; and Linda, Willy’s wife. Supporting roles include neighbor Bernard; Charley, Bernard’s father; Ben, Willy’s dead brother; “The Woman,” Willy’s mistress; Howard, Willy’s boss who is much younger than Willy); Stanley, a waiter; Miss Forsythe and Letta, young women; and Jenny, Charley’s secretary.