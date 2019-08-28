The Portage Area Community Theatre will hold auditions next week for its fall comic mystery, "Till Death Do Us Part," directed by Diane Weiss.
Adults of all ages including older teens may audition from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St.
This is a non-musical show and will be produced at the Portage Center for the Arts in November. For more information, call Sheril at 742-5762.
