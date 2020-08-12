August is Child Support Awareness Month in Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed August 2020 as Child Support Awareness Month in Wisconsin in recognition of the important role the program plays in creating economic security for Wisconsin families. County child support agencies have stepped up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

County child support agencies provide services to children as well as custodial and noncustodial parents that reduce childhood poverty rates, establish parental rights and promote the involvement of both parents in the lives of their children. Child support agencies across the state offer job training and employment services to parents.

The Juneau County Child Support Specialists efforts resulted in more than $18 million to Juneau County children in 2019, approximately $1 million more than in 2018. This agency accepts both cash and credit card payments, and continually performs at a high level on all State and Federal mandates.

For more information, visit docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/misc/lfb/informational_papers/january_2019/0042_child_support _enforcement_program_informational_paper_42.pdf.