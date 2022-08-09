August programs at the Horicon Marsh

HORICON — Horicon Marsh offers adventures with wildlife through educational programs providing people of all ages a hands-on learning and exploration experience. Hiking trails are full of wildlife sightings, and the Explorium offers a chance to cool off after a day outdoors. Education center and Explorium hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed on major holidays. All programs will be offered outside, weather permitting.

Thursday: 10-11 a.m., Cranes and Wetlands Kids Program: Stephanie Schmidt of the International Crane Foundation leads an interactive program about Wisconsin’s two crane species and how they are specially designed for Wisconsin’s wetlands. Program best suited for school-aged children.

Saturday: 8:30-10 a.m., Guided Nature Hikes: An informal guided hike offering viewing opportunities for some of the best seasonal wildlife of Horicon Marsh. Expect a hike distance of 1.5-2.5 miles on gentle trails. Each week is unique.

Saturday: 10-11 a.m., Cranes over Wisconsin Adult Program: Stephanie Schmidt of the International Crane Foundation speaks about Wisconsin’s two crane species. Learn about crane identification, conservation, and life histories.

Aug. 17: 6:30-8 p.m., Sunset Paddle: Sunsets on Horicon Marsh are spectacular, and on the water can be the best place to catch one. Enjoy the best of Horicon Marsh’s natural scenery and wildlife on a 2-3 mile paddle led by Wisconsin DNR guides. Out and back paddle launching from the Nebraska Street boat landing. Encouraged to bring your own kayaks and personal flotation devices. Pre-registration at horiconmarsh.org is required, free for Friends Group members, $15 for non-members, limit of 20 participants, no restroom facilities.

Aug. 18: 10-11 a.m., Stories at the Marsh: Monarchs, for children 10 and younger, a morning of monarch butterfly-themed stories and activities.

Aug. 19: 6:30-8 p.m., Sunset Birding Hike: Horicon Marsh sunsets and birds are spectacular. Bring binoculars and head out to take advantage of an excellent time for wildlife viewing. Great for both novice and experienced birders.

Aug. 20: 6:30-8 p.m., Sunset Birding Hike: Horicon Marsh sunsets and birds are spectacular. Bring binoculars and head out to take advantage of an excellent time for wildlife viewing. Great for both novice and experienced birders.

Aug. 22: 10-11 a.m., Storybook Trail Walk: A gentle narrated walk on the Storybook trail featuring monarch butterflies. Hike distance of about one mile on a gentle trail.

Aug. 30: 10-11:30 a.m., Monarch Tagging: Learn about the life cycle and migration journey of the monarch butterfly. Help DNR staff catch, tag, and release migrating butterflies helping scientists better understand the amazing monarch butterfly. Bring an insect net or borrow one here.

Aug. 31: 1-2:30 p.m., Monarch Tagging: Learn about the life cycle and migration journey of the monarch butterfly. Help DNR staff catch, tag, and release migrating butterflies helping scientists better understand the amazing monarch butterfly. Bring an insect net or borrow one here.

Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, at N725 Highway 28. For a detailed list of all special events, visit horiconmarsh.org. No registration is required. For more information, contact Liz Herzmann, DNR educator, at 920-387-7893.