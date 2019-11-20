Austin Michael of Merrimac, performed in the Ripon College fall choral concert on Nov. 3 in Demmer Recital Hall, C.J. Rodman Center for the Arts.
Michael, Ripon College class of 2021, is majoring in Business Management with a minor in Biology. The parents of Michael are Neil and Trudy Michael of Eden. The Ripon College Chamber Singers and Choral Union performed Nov. 3. John C. Hughes was the conductor, and Deb MacKenzie was the accompanying pianist.
Choral Union performed "How to Sing Like a Planet," by Elizabeth Alexander. Chamber Singers performed "Ave Verum Corpus," by William Byrd; "O Heiland reiss die Himmel auf," by Johannes Brahms; "Ubi caritas," by Ola Gjeilo; "Suite" de Lorca Einojuhani Rautavaara; "The Blue Bird," by C. V. Stanford; and "More Love," by Kevin Siegfried.
