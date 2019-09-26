COLUMBUS — The Columbus Area Art & Author Fair will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration presented by the Oddfellows Tri-County Lodge.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
This is the third year for the fair and will feature 22 participants. The artists and authors will sell a variety of styles and genres of art and literature and discuss their work or answer questions. There will also be music, ethnic food and drink, and fun activities for the kids.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)