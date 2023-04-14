The Dodge County Historical Society will host a lecture with Baraboo author Peter Shrake as part of its lecture series at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the DCHS Museum, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam. Reserve a spot by calling Kurt Sampson at 414-405-4367 or 920-887-1266.
Shrake, a lifelong Wisconsin resident, archivist at Circus World, and author of several titles including, “The Silver Man: The Life and Times of Indian Agent John Kinzie published by the Wisconsin Historical Society, will discuss this book.