 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Author Nania visits Pardeeville Library
0 Comments

Author Nania visits Pardeeville Library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'Bough Cutter'

The Friends of the Angie W. Cox Library, 119 N. Main St., Pardeeville, will host local author Jeff Nania to speak about “Bough Cutter,” the newly released third book in his popular Northern Lakes Mystery series from 1-4 p.m. today.

This Lewiston township resident draws upon careers in both law enforcement and conservation to weave together stories that keep readers wondering who is on the right side of the law in northern Wisconsin.

All three books in the Northern Lakes Mystery series are available for checkout, at bookstores and online.

For more information, visit feetwetwriting.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News