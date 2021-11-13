Author Nania visits Pardeeville Library

The Friends of the Angie W. Cox Library, 119 N. Main St., Pardeeville, will host local author Jeff Nania to speak about “Bough Cutter,” the newly released third book in his popular Northern Lakes Mystery series from 1-4 p.m. today.

This Lewiston township resident draws upon careers in both law enforcement and conservation to weave together stories that keep readers wondering who is on the right side of the law in northern Wisconsin.

All three books in the Northern Lakes Mystery series are available for checkout, at bookstores and online.

For more information, visit feetwetwriting.com.