Author of “Tailspin” visits Reedsburg Public Library
John Armbruster, local author of the recently published book “Tailspin,” will speak at 6 p.m. Oct. 24, at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., as part of the library’s “Author Spotlight Series.”
“Tailspin” details the tour of duty of Soldier’s Grove World War II tailgunner Eugene Moran, who was shot down Nov. 29, 1943, over Syke, Germany. Miraculously, he would survive the four-mile fall in the detached tail of his B17 Flying Fortress, and endure two more years as a prisoner of war, before coming home to Wisconsin.
Books will be available for purchase and signing. For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.