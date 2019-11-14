Wisconsin author, Jeff Nania, will discuss his newest book, “Figure Eight” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Readers Realm, 147 E. Montello St., Montello. This is the first in a series of Northern Lakes Mysteries.
While on routine patrol, John Cabrelli, a decorated law enforcement officer, is dispatched to a disturbance call. The tense situation requires all of his skill and experience to get things under control. Then tragedy strikes, an innocent victim dies, and many lives are forever changed. While struggling to pull himself out of the depths of despair, John is notified that he is heir to his aunt and uncle’s cabin on a lake where he spent much of his youth. His return to Wisconsin’s Northwoods brings healing and a sense of peace long forgotten. Little does John know that danger is waiting for him in the North Country and he will be forced to hit it head-on.
Author, Jeff Nania, was born and raised in Wisconsin and his first career was in law enforcement serving in many roles. The lifelong outdoorsman led him to a new career, founding and leading the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Wetland Restoration Field Team, restoring hundreds of wetlands across the state. He was named by Outdoor Life Magazine as one of the nation’s 25 most influential conservationists, was Wisconsin Wildlife Federation’s Conservationist of the Year, and has received the National Wetlands Award, Leopold Restoration Award, and Wisconsin Outdoor News Lifetime Achievement Award.
His work brought him to Montello’s High Marq Environmental School. Teaming with others, he developed Outdoor Adventure Days, an interactive outdoor classroom experience giving more than 8,700 children a wet and muddy day in the field. Building on this foundation he co-founded one of the first environmentally-focused charter schools. He is semi-retired and writes for Wisconsin Outdoor News and other publications.
For more information, call 608-297-2200.
