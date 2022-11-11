Author visits PCA Lunch Break Series

Joy Ann Ribar grew up in a small Wisconsin community, and couldn’t imagine a better place to set a mystery series than a touristy Wisconsin lake town filled with local characters and flavors.

She will share her background, life as an author, read from her latest book and discuss her Deep Lakes Cozy Mystery Series at noon Thursday at the Portage Center for the Arts' Lunch Break session in the Zona Gale Theater, 301 E. Cook St.