Author visits Reedsburg Public Library

On Nov. 13, local author Larry Scheckel will visit the Reedsburg Public Library to talk about his most recent works and the writing and publishing process, as part of the library’s monthly “Author Spotlight Series.” The program will be held at 1 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. There is no fee or prior registration required.

Scheckel’s most recent book “Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One Room School,” was born of the positive feedback he received from “Seneca Seasons,” and comments from many that “going to a one room school should be a whole new book.” Dedicated to his former teachers at rural schools - he once taught in Tomah, the book's chapters cover such topics as the school day, school supplies, school teachers, holiday celebrations, recess and other memories recognizable to those who experienced a country school.

When asked if he had any particular advice for aspiring writers, he replied, “Just write, using train of thought, without regard to sentence structure and punctuation. You can go back and fix it later.” He adds “Don’t be discouraged if you don’t get published. Eventually, you will.”

For more information, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.