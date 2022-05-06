 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUTHORS READ TO FICTION WRITING CONTEST WINNERS

Women educators of the Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma host the winners of the Nettesheim fiction writing contest for a pizza party on April 19. Authors read their books to the group. From left, Aleisha Tadysak Curry, fourth grade at Jefferson School; Avery Stettler, fourth grade at Quest Elementary in Ripon; and Nora Walejko, fifth grade at Quest. Other winners nor present, fifth-graders Rose Hoffman Slattery and Reagan Metoxin of Quest and Camilla Castillo Conejo of Wilson School in Beaver Dam. The third grade winner is Kingsley King of Murray Park Elementary in Ripon.

