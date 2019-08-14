Autumn fundraiser for the Al. Ringling Theatre planned
With the goal of funding a digital cinema projector, the Al. Ringling Theatre will host multi-award-winning Wisconsin historian and author Jerry Apps for its “Autumn with the Al. Ringling Theatre” event from 5-8:30 p.m., Sept. 7 at Wild Rose Ranch, E12311 Highway W, Baraboo.
Storyteller Apps wrote the book on Baraboo, “Ringlingville USA,” published in 2004, and nearly 35 other books of Wisconsin history. The evening includes fireside guitar by Christopher Allen, president of the Madison Classical Guitar Society; music by two-man “junk orchestra” Boo Bradley; a harvest buffet, drinks and cash bar.
Tickets are $75. VIP box seats are $90. VIP boxes of eight seats are $720. Box seats include champagne. Tickets can be purchased at alringling.org/autumn-fundraiser.
For more information, call 608-356-8864. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
